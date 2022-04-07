Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waters were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Waters by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waters by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Waters by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock traded up $6.04 on Thursday, reaching $310.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.79. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.