Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 17,627 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,817. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.08 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

