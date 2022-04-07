Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 42,802 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.79. 32,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

