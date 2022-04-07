Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,306 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,752 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $275.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

