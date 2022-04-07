Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 56,992 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 56,992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 106,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,897. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

