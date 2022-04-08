$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

TRVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 303,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,948. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the third quarter valued at $73,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

