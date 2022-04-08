$0.03 EPS Expected for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.03). Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expro Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

XPRO stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33. Expro Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.27.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,405,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.