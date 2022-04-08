$0.03 EPS Expected for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.03). Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expro Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

XPRO stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33. Expro Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.27.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,405,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

