$0.04 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Harmonic also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 481,268 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $903.58 million, a PE ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

