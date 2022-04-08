-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock remained flat at $$4.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,748. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

