$0.35 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. IBEX posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 25,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,829. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $290.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

