$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $695,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

