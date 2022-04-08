$0.38 EPS Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of AMK opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

