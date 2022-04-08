$0.39 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Cognex also reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 700,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

