$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Endava reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.34. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

