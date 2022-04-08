$0.56 EPS Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

