$0.91 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Radian Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

