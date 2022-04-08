$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.03. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 16,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

