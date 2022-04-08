$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.