-$1.13 EPS Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings per share of ($1.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

VVI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,705. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. Viad has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

