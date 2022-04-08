$1.54 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $2.05 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Field Trip Health by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Field Trip Health by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Field Trip Health by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,467,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 476,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Field Trip Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.