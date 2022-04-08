10,187 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,253,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,276. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

