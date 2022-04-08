1,047 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $267.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.