1,500,000 Shares in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $502,000.

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp I stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

