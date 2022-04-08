151,981 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,688.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,457 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:X opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

