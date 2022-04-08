$168.39 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $168.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $163.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $696.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $181.23 million, a P/E ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

