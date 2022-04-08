20,488 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.27.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

