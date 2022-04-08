2,100 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.