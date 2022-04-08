216,063 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after buying an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $38.85. 20,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,929. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

