$24.35 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce $24.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $28.40 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $82.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

IMGN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,713. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 430,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

