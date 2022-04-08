$245.13 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post $245.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.90 million and the lowest is $239.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $273.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $979.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,919,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,778. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.