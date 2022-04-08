$28.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce $28.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.15 billion and the lowest is $25.25 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $114.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $131.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.58 billion to $92.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 869,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,481,308. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $312.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.