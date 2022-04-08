2,970 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

