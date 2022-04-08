$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 815,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

