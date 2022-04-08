$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. Blackstone posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,576.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 70.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 50,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 28.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 94,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

