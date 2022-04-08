$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

