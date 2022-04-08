$30.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will announce $30.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $22.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $136.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.90 million to $140.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $181.63 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $198.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 24,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,663. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 122,053 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

