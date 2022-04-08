$302.44 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $302.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.63 million and the highest is $306.29 million. iRobot posted sales of $303.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRobot.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IRBT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,762. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $120.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.
iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
