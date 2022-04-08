3,070 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Evergy stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,526. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

