31,802 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,000. Meta Platforms comprises 3.1% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.95. 21,023,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

