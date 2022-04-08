319 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $186.19 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,460.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $244.41.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

