319 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $10,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,463. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

