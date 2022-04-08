31,966 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 407.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 116.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $224.75. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.40. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.