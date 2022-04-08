$38.36 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $38.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $38.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $101.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

