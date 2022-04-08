3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will post $136.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.60 million and the highest is $145.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $146.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $604.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

