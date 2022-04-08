$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

EL opened at $267.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

