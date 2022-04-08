$4.30 Million in Sales Expected for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce $4.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 million and the lowest is $4.27 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $26.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISO. Zacks Investment Research cut IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ISO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 11.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

