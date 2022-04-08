$413.95 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to report $413.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.80 million. Materion posted sales of $354.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MTRN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 78,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,010. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.