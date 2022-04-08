42,720 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,761 shares of company stock worth $4,278,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.