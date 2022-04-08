$486.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to post $486.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $472.85 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 99.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,595,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 44,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

