50,525 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,867,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $276.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

